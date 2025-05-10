Single Box Office Collection: Sree Vishnu's Film Single Collects 4.15 Cr Worldwide On Day One

Sree Vishnu is back, and this time, he’s not just making us laugh. But, he’s taking the box office by storm. The comedy caper Single, helmed by director Caarthick Raju, exploded onto the big screen yesterday and has already set the tone for a blockbuster run. With an electrifying opening day gross of 4.15 crore worldwide, this laugh riot is firing on all cylinders and exceeding expectations.

From the word go, Single has been riding high on buzz, thanks to its riotous trailers and peppy promos that promised an all-out comedy fiesta, and it has delivered. Sree Vishnu’s flawless comic timing paired with Vennela Kishore’s antics has struck gold with both young viewers and family audiences alike, making this a rare comedy that cuts across age groups. Although the content appeals to metro audiences, the entertainment quotient is heling the movie to register good footfall in single screens.

What’s more, the film is thriving amid the weekend rush. With over 50.71K tickets booked on BookMyShow within just 24 hours, the strong day-two momentum signals even bigger business ahead. Sunday is poised to bring in even higher numbers, setting the stage for a grand weekend finish.

Despite a sluggish theatrical market and external challenges, Single is performing well, driven by glowing word-of-mouth, crackling humor, and crowd-pleasing performances.