Samantha Signs A New Movie With Allu Arjun?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the well established actresses in showbiz.

It’s a known fact that Allu Arjun will soon be associating with Tamil director Atlee Kumar, who recently delivered the blockbuster hit Jawan.

The movie's official announcement will be made on the eve of Allu Arjun’s birthday. Bunny will turn a year older on April 8.

According to reports, Atlee has approached Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play a leading role in the untitled movie.



She is yet to sign the deal, though.



A deal will be finalized soon. If Samantha says yes, it is going to be her second movie with Bunny, the first one being S/O Satyamurthy.

The film will go on floors in the month of October.