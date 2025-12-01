Samantha–Raj Nidimoru: Inside Their Love Story and the Secret Wedding at Isha Centre

Reports from industry circles have sparked massive buzz around Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, with claims that the two have tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Centre in Coimbatore. According to sources, the ceremony was attended by about thirty close friends, making it an intimate celebration away from the public eye. While official confirmation is still awaited, speculation has reached fever pitch across social media.

Samantha and Raj’s connection is believed to have grown steadily over the years. Their professional rapport first gained attention when Samantha delivered a career-defining performance in the second season of The Family Man, a series created by Raj and DK. Their working relationship deepened further when she appeared in Citadel and later began associating with projects connected to Raj’s production ventures.

Friends close to the duo say their bond moved from creative admiration to personal closeness during this period. Both share a similar outlook toward storytelling, discipline at work and an interest in spiritual retreats, which is said to have played a part in choosing the Isha Centre for the ceremony.

During the promotions of her maiden production venture Subham, Samantha spoke warmly about Raj. She said he was one of the few filmmakers she completely trusted and described him as someone who always brought the best out of her. She appreciated his clarity, sensitivity and ability to challenge actors without making them uncomfortable. Those remarks are now being revisited by fans who believe the admiration may have quietly blossomed into love.

Although the couple has chosen silence for now, the chatter has grown louder with every passing hour. Whether the news of their secret wedding is confirmed or not, the story of Samantha and Raj continues to draw enormous curiosity, blending professional respect, personal closeness and a quiet spiritual setting that has only intensified the interest surrounding their journey together.