Salaar Re-Release: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Returns on March 21!

Fans of high-octane action are in for a treat as Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire gears up for a grand re-release in theatres on March 21, 2025. If you missed this blockbuster on the big screen or want to relive the adrenaline rush, now’s your chance!

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the visionary filmmaker behind the KGF franchise, Salaar made a massive impact during its initial release, captivating audiences with breathtaking action sequences, intense drama, and stellar performances from Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Box Office Sensation

Debuting in December 2023, Salaar shattered records, amassing over ₹700 crore worldwide. The film’s Hindi television premiere further extended its reach, drawing an astounding 30 million viewers.

Sharing his excitement over the film’s continued success, Prithviraj Sukumaran remarked, “366 days and still going strong! I never imagined our film would achieve such an unprecedented milestone on OTT after its phenomenal theatrical run. This is not just a record—it’s a testament to the love and passion of our audience. Thank you for making this journey truly unforgettable!”

The Story of Salaar

Set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, Salaar revolves around themes of power, loyalty, and betrayal. The film follows Deva (Prabhas), a prince in exile, and Varadha (Prithviraj Sukumaran), the rightful heir to the throne. With political conspiracies threatening his rule, Varadha turns to Deva for support in reclaiming his kingdom.

Featuring explosive action, a compelling storyline, and visually stunning cinematography, Salaar is an unmissable cinematic experience. The upcoming re-release is expected to rekindle the excitement and bring audiences back to theatres.

Experience Salaar Again

As the countdown begins, fans eagerly anticipate Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire returning to the big screen. Mark your calendars for March 21, 2025, and get ready for an unforgettable action-packed ride!