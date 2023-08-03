Salaar To Be Released In English Version?

Rebel Star Prabhas' forthcoming film Salaar has been in the news for a long time. Its teaser has generated a lot of buzz among the audience. Salaar is set for a grand theatrical release on 28 September 2023.

According to reports, the makers of the film are planning to release it in English version as well.

It is being speculated that Salaar's English version is likely to be released on 13 October, 2023, that is, after two weeks of the domestic release.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is expected to be made anytime soon.

Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Eeshwari Rao. The film is produced by Homable Films who also produced blockbuster hits Kantara and the KGF franchise.