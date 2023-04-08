Ravanasura First Day Collection

Ravi Teja's latest outing Ravanasura has finally hit the screens. The film earned mixed reviews from critics, fans and audiences.

According to the reports, Ravanasura has taken a bumper opening at the box office.

The film has managed to collect Rs 7 cr plus on opening day at the box office. However, the makers are yet to reveal the official figures of the Ravanasura.

The film is directed by Sudheer Varma. It was written by Srikanth Vissa.

Jayaram, Sushanth, Murali Sharma, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar and Pujita Ponnada are seen in key roles.