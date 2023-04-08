Samantha's Birthday Greetings To Akkineni Akhil!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu needs no introduction. She is a gorgeous and immensely talented star in showbiz. She and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya were divorced in October 2021 after four years of being a married couple.

Post their divorce, Samantha has been in touch with the Daggubati family, namely, Rana, Venkatesh, and Miheeka. Akhil Akkineni is celebrating his birthday today, and the first look poster from Agent was unveiled by the makers.

Samantha wished Akhil Akkineni by sharing Agent's newly released poster. "Happy Birthday Akhil, Yayy #Agent on the 28... this is going to be fire emoticons..lots of love". Samantha wished Akhil via Instagram stories. Here's the Instagram story screengrab for you: