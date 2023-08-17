Prashanth Neel Tensed Over Salaar: Deets Inside

Director Prasanth Neel is occupied with Rebel Star Prabhas' Salaar. Only 44 days are left for the film to open in the theatres. It is said that the director is tense and unhappy with the final edit version of the film.

The run time of Salaar is said to be more than 3 hours 15 mins. The director is not satisfied with the length. He wants to bring it down to roughly 2 hours 50 mins to make the story crispy and interesting to captivate everyone.

After several edits, Prashanth Neel managed to make the run time 180 minutes long. He is also tense about whether to cut down the film by another 10 minutes. Let's wait for the censor report.

Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju in prominent roles. Salaar will be released in various languages.

Salaar is scheduled to release in theatres on 28 September 2023.

