Polaki Vijay:The Master Behind Pushpa's Viral Hook Step

The highly anticipated single from Allu Arjun's upcoming film "Pushpa: The Rule" was released on May 1st. Among the standout elements was a hook step performed by the iconic star that quickly went viral.

This smooth and silky dance move was choreographed by Polaki Vijay, one of four dance masters who worked on the movie. Arjun's unmatchable grace and style made the step an instant hit. The track was reminiscent of the popular "Srivalli" step from the first "Pushpa" film.

The new hook step features a charming touch where Arjun's footwear falls off mid-dance, only for him to smoothly slip it back on without missing a beat. It remains to be seen if this latest viral dance craze will surpass the popularity of the "Srivalli" step. Polaki Vijay Master also shared his version of the groove on Instagram.

"Pushpa: The Rule" has already generated immense buzz, with the success of the first installment raising expectations to new heights. The pre-release business has been phenomenal, and audiences nationwide eagerly await the film's theatrical release on August 15th.

Beyond the infectious hook step, the "Pushpa Pushpa" lyrical video offered glimpses into the film's world, showing how Pushparaj's character has evolved his signature look and brand identity. Lyrics by Chandrabose capture the hero's mindset perfectly, complemented by Devi Sri Prasad's addictive music.

Directed by Sukumar, the pan-Indian action drama also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. The talented ensemble cast includes Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and Dhananjaya.

With cinematography by Mirosław Kuba Brożek and production design by S. Rama Krishna and N. Monica, "Pushpa: The Rule" promises a visually stunning experience. Mythri Movie Makers are producing this highly anticipated sequel.

