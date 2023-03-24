Mem Famous Release Date Out!

Lahari Films and Chai Bisket Films joined forces to make purely content-based films to encourage young talent. Their first attempt- Writer Padmabhushan starring Suhas was critically acclaimed and commercially successful. Naturally, there will be some anticipation for the next joint production venture of the banners. On Ugadi eve, the title and first look of Production No 2 of Lahari Films and Chai Bisket Films has been unveiled.

An attention-grabbing title Mem Famous! has been locked for the movie that stars Sumanth Prabhas playing the lead role. Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, Saarya and Siri Raasi are the other prominent cast of the movie written and directed by Sumanth Prabhas himself. Anurag Reddy, Sharath, and Chandru Manoharan together are producing the movie which is set in the village backdrop.

Coming to the first look poster, Sumanth Prabhas is seen riding a tractor with a gang in his village sitting in it. While it’s a fun ride for him, as he looks contented, it is one hell of a ride for others as they look frightful. However, the first look poster gives an impression that this one is going to be a hilarious youth entertainer.

Shyam Dupati is the cinematographer, while Kalyan Nayak provides the music. Srujana Adusumilli is the editor, wherein Arvind Muli is the art director.

The film is in the last schedule of shoot and post-production works are happening currently. The movie will have its theatrical release worldwide on 2nd June.

