Kannappa Review: Manchu Manoj Praises Vishnu Manchu's Terrific Performance

Since its premiere, the Kannappa movie has garnered exceptional reviews, with both viewers and critics praising Vishnu Manchu's performance. Prabhas' character, introduced in the latter half of Kannappa, truly soars, captivating audiences from start to finish. Despite the positive reviews and strong bookings for the movie, it remains to be seen how the movie will perform at the box office.

Manchu Manoj, a member of the Manchu family, has unexpectedly provided a review. Manoj wrote a lengthy post just a day before the Kannappa release, stating that he would watch the movie with his family, and he did just that earlier today, giving an honest review.

Even though he didn't mention his brother Vishnu's name, he declared that Kannappa was a thousand times better than what he had expected. Manoj praised the team's effort in pulling off a huge feat, despite the adversities that came their way. Manoj also expressed his desire for the movie to generate significant revenue at the box office.

What's even more endearing is that Manoj had promised to watch the movie again, as he missed out on the first five minutes of Kannappa. Initially, Manoj didn't call out his brother Vishnu's name; however, after praising the last 20 minutes of Kannappa, he revealed that Vishnu did an amazing job and that he didn't expect him to pull off such a complicated act with ease.

All in all, it's a positive sign for the Kannappa and Manchu families, with Manoj openly showing love for his brother Vishnu's movie.