TS SSC Class 10th Supplementary Results 2025 Out at 3 PM: Check atbse.telangana.gov.in

Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations is going to publish the TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations (ASE) Results on June 27, 2025, at 3 PM. The students who have attended the examinations may get their results online from the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC Supplementary Exams Key Highlights 2025

Exam Name: TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations (ASE)

Conducted by: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana

Result Date: June 27, 2025

Result Time: 3 PM

Official Website: bse.telangana.gov.in

Academic Year: 2024-25

Class: SSC (10th)

How to Check the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025 Online

To check the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025 online, students can follow these steps:

Go to the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in .

. Click on the 'TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025' link on the homepage.

Enter your hall ticket number and solve the captcha code.

Click on the 'Submit' button.

Your TS SSC ASE Result 2025 marks memo will be displayed on the screen.

Verify your details on the online scorecard.

Download the marks memo for future use.

Offline Procedure to See TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025

The TS SSC Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 can also be checked offline by the students through the SMS service offered by the board. Through this service, the results are sent directly to the mobile phones of the students.

Key Details to Keep in Mind

The TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025 will be released online on the official site at 3 PM on June 27, 2025.

Students have to put in their hall ticket number and crack the captcha code in order to verify their results online.

The results will be provided offline through SMS service too.

By following these steps and instructions, students can easily obtain their TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025 and remain informed about their academic status.

