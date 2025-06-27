Marathi is mandatory, reiterates Maha Minister amid talks of Thackeray cousins' joint protest

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Mumbai BJP chief and Minister of Cultural Affairs Ashish Shelar on Friday said it was Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray's right to organise morchas, but the fact remains that Marathi is compulsory in Maharashtra, Hindi is optional, and it was because of the BJP that Marathi was accorded the Classical Language status.

He was reacting to Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s statement that a single morcha against the imposition of Hindi as a third language in Marathi and English schools for Classes 1 to 5 will be attended by Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray.

He said, “Everyone has the right to express an opinion in a democracy. The police will ultimately make the decision about giving their permission for the proposed morcha. We are ready for discussion, do not fall prey to misunderstandings.”

Shelar told reporters, “The position before the Marathi people is clear. Marathi is a must in this state. BJP is a staunch advocate for Marathi and insists on Marathi. It is because of the BJP and the Central government that the Marathi language was given the status of a noble language. Hindi is an alternative optional language. No one should spread misunderstandings unintentionally or intentionally. What is true should be presented to the people. Marathi language is mandatory, Hindi language is optional.”

He targeted Uddhav Thackeray on his anti-Hindi stand and reminded him that the implementation of the three-language policy as per the National Education Policy 2022 was launched during his chief ministership.

“The Uddhav Thackeray-led government had accepted the expert committee's report on Hindi,” Shelar said.

He further stated, “We also say to Raj Thackeray's party that the Congress had decided on the introduction of Hindi as per the Three Language policy during that period. Sharad Pawar, whose party was part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, had also supported that decision,” he added.

State BJP media chief Navnath Ban also criticised Uddhav Thackeray over his anti-Hindi stand, saying that when he was chief minister in February 2022, he officially accepted the 'NEP' Task Force report.

“That report clearly states that the trilingual policy should be implemented from the first grade and that Hindi should be taught as the third language, which was also agreed upon. So why is the Uddhav faction now organising protests against the same policy? Isn't it hypocritical to lament over a decision that you yourself made?” he asked.

“This is not a movement but a spectacle to mislead the public. Approving the trilingual policy while in power and then staging protests crying "Hindi imposition" after stepping down is the Uddhav faction's style! How many U-turns will Uddhavji take?” he asked while taking a dig at Uddhav Thackeray.

