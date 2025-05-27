Mahesh Babu's Khaleja Re-release: Records Shattered, TFI's Only Cult Film

Mahesh Babu is one of the rare Telugu actors who enjoy immense fandom across the Telugu states. Whenever a movie of his gets released, fans will flock to the theaters and ensure earth-shattering openings for the film. Owing to his upcoming movie with SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu is keeping fans waiting before they can celebrate his magnetic persona on the big screen.

But Mahesh's fans prove why they are different than the rest. With there being a two-year gap since SSMB29's release, Mahesh's older movies are getting re-released now, and if there is a hero in Tollywood who has the maximum repeat-value films, it's Mahesh Babu. His films until 2010 were a source of great joy and entertainment in many Telugu households, and the same is being proved right through the re-release of all those films.

For long, there was extreme demand for Khaleja to be re-released on the big screen, and now it's finally happening. The Trivikram directorial is all set to release again in the Telugu states on the 30th of May. Despite its initial failure, Khaleja managed to cultivate a cult following among Tollywood audiences.

Be it the sharp punchlines, witty comedy, or Mahesh's impeccable timing, Khaleja works as a whole. The idea and understanding of God, as narrated by Trivikra, was exquisite, and this was one of the main reasons for the film to achieve a cult status over time. As Khaleja re-releases this week, fans are striving to make it the most successful re-release ever.

Pre-sales are underway, and thus far, Khaleja has amassed over Rs.3 crores at the box office. The opening day numbers are expected to be high, and owing to the massive demand from fans, theaters started running shows on the 29th of May as well to satisfy the buzz.

This data is enough to state how big Khaleja will be in its re-release. It won't be a surprise if the Mahesh Babu film is going to collect Rs.10 crores in its full theatrical re-run, which is a giant feat in itself. There is no doubt in stating that Khaleja will break re-release records created by other Telugu films before, and its success is the definition of a true blue cult film.