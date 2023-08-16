Is Kushi A Remake Of Sakhi?

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been trending on social media. The reason you all know is that the duo performed a duet song last night at a musical concert for their upcoming movie.

The duo set the stage on fire with their sparkling chemistry. Several videos and photos of the duo have been widely circulating on social media.

On the other hand, there are also fresh rumours doing the rounds that Kushi is a remake of Mani Ratnam's Sakhi. If you may recall, Sakhi was a blockbuster hit in 2000. Madhavan and Shalini were part of the film.

It was directed by Mani Ratnam. Kushi's trailer has been compared with a few scenes from Sakhi. Is Kushi really a remake of Sakhi or not is yet to be known.

Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana known for Tuck Jagadish and Majili movies. The film is produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. The film's songs have become a rage amongst the audience. Kushi will be released in theatres on September 1, 2023.