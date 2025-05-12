Jr. NTR’s Temper Flares at RRR Event in Royal Albert Hall:Watch

It's the reunion that fans have been waiting for, as Tollywood stars Jr.NTR and Ram Charan were seen together again, this time on the global stage, as SS Rajamouli's RRR's score was played live at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The Naatu Naatu song from the movie won the prestigious Oscar award two years ago.

During the event, stars NTR and Charan were seen interacting alongside SS Rajamouli as they discussed their experience of shooting the film amid tough Covid conditions. In what could have been an epic moment, Mahesh Babu was supposed to join the two heroes, but his plans got canceled at the last minute.

It's already known that Rajamouli is filming alongside Mahesh Babu, which is due to release in the summer of 2027. Both NTR and Charan share a wonderful equation with the maverick filmmaker. NTR has done a total of four films with Rajamouli, whereas Charan acted in two. Rajamouli has also announced that the duo will definitely be a part of his prestigious Mahabharata project.

Now, when three globally renowned personalities gather around on one stage, it's a feast for fans. The same happened at the Royal Albert Hall last night as fans thronged the legendary concert hall in London.

Something intriguing took place during the event. Excited fans mobbed both the actors, and it became difficult to control the crowd. Jr. NTR, who typically maintains a calm and relaxed demeanor when interacting with fans, appeared to lose his composure with some of them.

He appeared to be upset with the behavior of some fans and reacted angrily towards them, although his words were inaudible. It remains to be seen if more details reveal the exact events that led to the usually cool NTR losing his temper.