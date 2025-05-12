Flights between Hyderabad and Kolhapur Start from May 15

Star Air, a regional airline, is set to launch direct flight services between Hyderabad and Kolhapur starting May 15, 2025. This move will improve air connectivity between Telangana and Maharashtra, providing travelers with a faster and more convenient option.

In addition to Hyderabad, Star Air will also operate flights from Kolhapur to Bengaluru and Nagpur. The airline, which currently runs services to Tirupati, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai, has announced that it will further expand its network to more cities from June 3.

With this latest development, Star Air's total destinations from Kolhapur will increase to seven — Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Tirupati, and Kishangarh. The weekly flight frequency will increase from 16 to 28 starting May 15, and then to 32 flights per week from June 3.

As part of this expansion, the airline will also upgrade its aircraft. The current 50-seater Embraer ERJ-145 used on the Mumbai-Kolhapur and Kolhapur-Ahmedabad routes will be replaced with a 76-seater Embraer ERJ-175, which also features a business class section.

This expansion is part of the Summer schedule network plan by the airline, which is operated by the Sanjay Ghodawat Group based in Kolhapur.

Speaking about the development, Star Air CEO Captain Simran Singh Tiwana said, “This expansion from Kolhapur is a strategic step towards connecting more regional hubs. With our expanding fleet, we aim to reduce the connectivity gap across India’s heartland.”

Travelers are encouraged to check schedules and book early as demand for regional flights continues to grow.