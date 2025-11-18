iBomma Immadi Ravi Arrest: ED Steps In, Money Laundering Suspected

The iBomma piracy case has intensified after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) formally entered the probe. The agency has written to the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, requesting complete case details to investigate suspected money laundering and foreign fund movement linked to iBomma founder Immadi Ravi.

The ED’s involvement signals a major escalation, as the agency will now examine financial trails, overseas bank accounts, crypto transactions and possible links to online betting networks. Once the Hyderabad Police submits its full report, the ED is expected to begin tracking assets and identifying the routes through which illicit profits were moved.

Immadi Ravi’s arrest itself created huge shockwaves across the Telugu film industry. He allegedly operated one of India’s most widespread piracy networks, using over 110 domain names, dozens of mirror sites and servers hosted abroad. His platforms reportedly offered thousands of Telugu and regional films, causing industry losses estimated at Rs.3,700 crore.

Officials also discovered that Ravi maintained multiple bank accounts and may have used foreign associates to distribute and monetise pirated content.

With the ED now stepping in, the investigation is set to expand from digital piracy to a full-scale financial crime probe, potentially uncovering the deeper structure behind one of India’s biggest piracy rackets.