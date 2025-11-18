ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result to Be Released Soon at icsi.edu
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to release the CSEET November 2025 result soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their scorecards on the official website — icsi.edu.
The CSEET November 2025 exam was conducted on November 8 and 10, 2025, in an online, remote-proctored mode. To access the scorecard, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth.
ICSI CSEET November 2025 – Key Details
- Event: CSEET November 2025 Result
- Exam: Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) – November Session
- Conducting Body: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)
- Academic Year: 2025–26
- Official Website: icsi.edu
- Exam Dates: November 8 and 10, 2025
- Exam Mode: Online (Remote-proctored)
How to Download the CSEET Scorecard 2025
- Visit the official website: icsi.edu
- Click on the ‘CSEET Result November 2025’ link
- Enter your application number and date of birth
- The CSEET November 2025 result PDF will be displayed
- Verify the details and download the scorecard for future reference