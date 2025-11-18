Vehicle Fitness Fees Surge By 10x: Huge Blow to Car Owners!

The Indian government has significantly raised vehicle fitness test fees by as much as ten times, to push owners of older or unsafe vehicles to retire them. The changes come under an amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules and are already in effect.

Under the new regulations, vehicles that are over 20 years old now face steep charges for their mandatory fitness certificates. Heavy commercial vehicles, formerly charged Rs.2,500, must now pay Rs.25,000. Medium commercial vehicles carry a new fee of Rs.20,000, while light motor vehicles over 20 years old are set at Rs.15,000. Three-wheelers face fees of Rs.7,000 and two-wheelers now Rs.2,000 for fitness tests.

The threshold age for higher fitness charges has also been lowered from 15 years to 10 years. Vehicles between 10 and 15 years old will face increased fees as well, though much lower than the highest slabs, and the new structure applies to all categories including LMVs, motorcycles, three-wheelers, and commercial vehicles.

Officials say the aim is to weed out older, polluting vehicles from roads, improve safety standards and encourage owners to shift to newer, cleaner alternatives. Vehicle owners are advised to check their vehicle’s age and fitness fee before scheduling tests, or risk being hit by the higher charges.