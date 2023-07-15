Baby First Day Collections

Baby, the film starring Anand Deverakonda, has garnered acclaim from both critics and fans, receiving positive reviews. Movie buffs are gushing about the film.

Anand Deverakonda's brother Vijay Deverakonda supported and promoted the film after the premiere shows on Thursday.

How much has the love story collected on the opening day? If you are also waiting to know the answer, this piece of news is for you.

According to the sources, Baby collected Rs 2 cr plus on the opening day at the box office. Talking about the US collections, Baby collected $550K at the time of writing. Baby is doing well on the foreign shores.

We shall update the area-wise collection of Baby, shortly.

Baby has been directed by Sai Rajesh. Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Viraj Ashwin, Naga Babu, Lirisha, Kusuma, Sathvik Anand, Babloo, Seetha, Mounika, Keerthana, and others are seen in key roles.

