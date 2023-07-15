Lightning strikes kill 18 people in Bihar

Patna, July 15 (IANS) In the past 24 hours, at least 18 people were killed due to lightning strikes across Bihar amid the ongoing monsoon season, officials said.

Of the 18 fatalities, five were reportedin Rohtas district; four in Arwal; three in Saran; two each in Aurangabad and East Champaran; and one each in Banka and Vaishali district.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to each of the victim's family members.

The disaster management agency has been appealing to people, especially those living in rural areas, to avoid going into the agricultural field or stand under the trees, electric poles or temporary houses made of clay when it is raining.

They have also warned people living in urban areas to stay away from windows during the rain and not touch electrical devices like refrigerators and ACs, as well as avoid going to rooftops of buildings.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.