Anushka's Nick Name For Prabhas Revealed!

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are the longest friends in the entertainment industry. The duo has delivered many successful hits at the box office like Mirchi, Billa and the Baahubali movies. There were also rumours that they are in a secret relationship and that they would get married.

Several times, the duo clarified that they are only friends. Cutting to the chase, Prabhas shared Anushka Shetty's Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty teaser via his Instagram and wrote a caption: “The teaser of #MissShettyMrPolishetty looks very entertaining! All the best to the entire cast and crew.!”

Anushka thanked Prabhas for sharing and wishing their team. What caught everyone's attention is Anushka's reply to the story, as she wrote: "Thank You Pupsuuu".

Probably, Anushka calls Prabhas by the name Pupsuuu. Here's the screengrab of Anushka's Instagram story for you: