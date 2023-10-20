Anukunnavanni Jaragavukonni First Look Unveiled

The first look of "Anukunnavanni Jaragavukonni" starring Sri Rama Nimmal and Monika has been unveiled today by actor Allari Naresh. Speaking on the occasion, director Sandeep recalled his previous work as an assistant director for the film "Silly Fellows" starring Naresh as the lead. Turning nostalgic, the director expressed his joy about the film's first look being launched by Naresh.

Giving a peep into the film, the director stressed that the film is a crime-comedy thriller. Director Sandeep mentioned that this movie is unique and falls into the crime-comedy genre. He highlighted the incredible performances by the artists and expressed his belief that the film will be a hit, especially in the comedy aspect.The film is set to release on November 3rd, and they are confident that it will be well-received.

Naresh lauded the film's title and poster. He praised the movie team for choosing the correct title. He urged the audiences to watch the film in theaters without fail. During this event, the film's lead lady Monika expressed her excitement and her hopes for the film's success.

