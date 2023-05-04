Akira's Cameo Appearance In Pawan Kalyan's OG?

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie 'OG'. The makers are yet to announce an official title of the film. It is being directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame.

Recently, Pawan Kalyan and the team have wrapped up the Mumbai. The next schedule will take place in Pune.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Akira is likely to be seen in Pawan Kalyan's OG. Pawan Kalyan's character in OG will be shown in three different age groups. One of them is going to be that of a youngster in his late teens. Director Sujeeth wants Akira to play that 17-year-old character.

If Pawan Kalyan gives a nod to Sujeeth's idea, we might see Akira on the big screen. The film is produced by DVV Danayya.