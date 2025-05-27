Toddler’s death during traffic police check shameful, officers lacked humanity: K'taka Home Minister

Bengaluru, May 27 (IANS) Reacting to the heart-wrenching incident of a toddler’s death during a traffic police check in Mandya city, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara expressed deep regret and termed the incident as 'shameful'. He further criticised the police officers involved, stating that they lacked humanity.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Parameshwara said, “The incident that occurred in Mandya is shameful and makes us hang our heads in shame. Three police officers have been suspended in connection with the incident. We will take steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the state.”

He added, “We have called a meeting of senior officers today to discuss the matter in detail.”

Parameshwara criticised the behaviour of the police during the incident. “The police showed no humanity and lacked wisdom in handling the situation. Their behaviour was unacceptable,” he said.

He further pointed out that the police should not stop vehicles in an unscientific or reckless manner. “Police officers often stand hidden at corners and suddenly appear in front of oncoming vehicles to stop them. This is not acceptable. There is a proper procedure in place, and it must be followed,” he stated.

“The police tend to abruptly stop speeding riders by suddenly stepping in front of them, which startles and endangers the riders. This matter will be taken up in today’s meeting, and appropriate guidelines will be issued,” HM Parameshwara added.

He also noted that, even as the parents of the toddler were rushing her to the hospital to tend to a dog bite, the police stopped them. “In such situations, the police must use their discretion,” he emphasised.

When asked about the reintroduction of vehicle towing in Bengaluru, HM Parameshwara said that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had brought the matter to his attention. “If towing helps the public, we will consider reintroducing it. But if it causes inconvenience, we will not implement it. The decision will be made keeping the public’s interest in mind, after weighing the pros and cons,” he stated.

The heart-wrenching incident was reported from Mandya city, Karnataka, where a toddler died after falling from a bike during a traffic police check on Monday.

The incident has sparked public outrage, with people blaming the traffic police for the tragedy.

The incident occurred on Monday morning at Nanda Circle in Mandya city. The three-and-a-half-year-old girl, identified as Hruthiksha, was the daughter of Ashok and Vani, a couple from Goravanahalli in Mandya taluk. The family was on their way to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Hospital on a motorcycle after Hruthiksha was bitten by a stray dog.

The traffic police at Nanda Circle, who were stopping riders for helmet checks and other violations, allegedly tried to halt their vehicle abruptly.

When Ashok stopped suddenly upon noticing the traffic police, he lost control, and the bike fell, causing Ashok, Vani, and the child to fall to the ground. The child reportedly suffered a severe head injury after hitting the ground and died in her mother’s lap on the spot.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.