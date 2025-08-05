TN's Madurai corporation steps up target for daily processing of wet waste

Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) In a renewed push to improve its waste management system, the Madurai Corporation has stepped up efforts to enhance the functioning of its 30 operational micro-composting centres (MCCs), aiming to significantly increase daily wet waste processing capacity from the current 40-50 tonnes to nearly 90 tonnes.

Madurai generates an estimated 850 to 900 tonnes of waste daily, over 60 per cent of which is wet waste.

While a portion of this organic waste is treated at MCCs, the rest is transported to the Vellakkal dumping yard. Of the 38 MCCs established in the city, only 30 are currently operational, with the remaining eight lying dormant due to issues like power supply disruptions and technical faults.

Each MCC has the capacity to process up to five tonnes of wet waste per day, offering a combined potential of 150 tonnes across the 30 functioning units. However, until recently, most of the centres were underperforming, handling less than a tonne of waste daily.

Corporation officials said that steps have now been taken to improve output, including deploying additional workers at the MCCs.

“At present, all functional centres are processing more than one tonne of wet waste per day. Centres located near high-waste generating areas, such as busy markets, are handling between three to five tonnes daily,” a senior official said.

He noted that the civic body is committed to scaling up operations further to utilise the existing infrastructure more effectively. Despite the recent improvements, several high-waste zones remain a concern -- particularly the Mattuthavani Central Market, one of the city’s largest wholesale markets for fruits and vegetables.

N. Chinnamayan, president of the Mattuthavani Central Market All Traders Association, expressed dissatisfaction with the Corporation’s handling of waste at the market. “There is a composting unit inside the market, but it is not being used properly. Waste is left unattended for days, which attracts stray animals and poses serious sanitation risks,” he said, urging prompt intervention from the authorities.

The Corporation has assured that steps are being taken to address such issues and ensure all MCCs operate at full potential, reinforcing Madurai’s move toward sustainable and decentralised waste management.

