TN: Weather Dept predicts surge in maximum temperature

Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast a rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius across northern districts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

The Weather Department attributed the temperature surge to a change in wind patterns over the sea. Dry weather conditions are expected to persist across the state in the coming days.

Over the past 24 hours, there has been no significant change in maximum temperatures, although a slight dip was observed in a few pockets. However, certain areas in northern Tamil Nadu and hilly regions have recorded a temperature rise of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal.

The maximum temperatures in interior plains ranged between 33°C and 36.5°C, while coastal areas experienced temperatures between 29°C and 35°C.

With light to moderate easterly and northeasterly winds prevailing in the lower tropospheric levels, dry weather is expected to continue in isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu for the next five days. The maximum temperature is likely to remain 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal until February 20.

According to extended-range predictions based on dynamical models, temperatures will likely be near normal to slightly above normal, ranging from 30°C to 34°C across most plains in the state.

Meanwhile, northeasterly winds are expected to cause mist and haze, especially over coastal districts such as Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram, during early morning hours over the next two days.

As a result, both maximum and minimum temperatures may slightly dip in the morning, averaging 33°C and 22°C, respectively. It may be recalled that Tamil Nadu received 14 per cent excess rainfall during the recent northeast monsoon season. The state recorded 447 mm of rainfall, surpassing the average of 393 mm.

Chennai witnessed 845 mm of rainfall—16 per cent above average—while Coimbatore saw a 47 per cent increase in precipitation.

The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department (WRD) reported that most reservoirs across the state are nearing full capacity, 12 reservoirs (3 in Coimbatore, 7 in Madurai, and 2 in Chennai) are at 100 per cent capacity, 18 reservoirs have exceeded 90 per cent of their total capacity, 23 reservoirs have water levels between 70 pre cent and 80 per cent.

