TN tightens campus security, universities ordered to conduct safety audits, report harassment cases promptly

Chennai, July 16 (IANS) In a bid to enhance campus safety across the state, the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department has issued stringent directives to all state-run, private, and deemed universities to undertake comprehensive security audits and reinforce on-campus security measures.

Official letters have been dispatched to the Registrars of these institutions mandating strict compliance with the new safety protocols.

The move comes amid growing concerns over campus safety and recent incidents involving breaches of discipline and harassment.

The department has laid out detailed guidelines that include the mandatory installation of CCTV cameras, enforcement of access control protocols, deployment of trained security personnel, and the establishment of functional biometric checkpoints and emergency helplines.

A senior official from the department confirmed that every Higher Education Institution (HEI) must submit to these guidelines without exception.

“Institutions cannot afford to operate outside these protocols. Any violation, particularly involving sexual harassment or security breaches, must be reported immediately for legal action,” the official said.

To ensure robust implementation, the department has instructed higher education authorities to personally inspect all HEIs.

These inspections will verify the presence and operational status of security infrastructure such as CCTV systems and biometric access points.

The inspection teams must also confirm that emergency response systems are in place.

Meanwhile, in coordination with the police, special liaison teams have been established in eight districts —Tirunelveli, Tiruchy, Namakkal, Mayiladuthurai, Kallakurichi, Thanjavur, Erode, and Theni.

These teams will maintain direct communication with campus authorities and carry out surprise patrols during high-footfall hours.

Further, the state has rolled out awareness campaigns promoting the use of the 'Kaval Uthavi (police help)' mobile application among students and staff. These campaigns aim to empower campus communities to report emergencies or threats swiftly.

Each inspecting authority is required to submit a monthly compliance report to the Chief Secretary’s office, confirming the functionality of surveillance systems and security preparedness.

The department has also reiterated the legal mandate for all HEIs to constitute Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) in accordance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act.

All pending cases of harassment are to be investigated and resolved on a priority basis. The new directives underline the government’s zero-tolerance approach to campus safety violations and mark a significant step towards creating safer learning environments across Tamil Nadu.

