TN to revive spiritual corridor between India & East Asian countries

Chennai, Aug 13 (IANS) The Lion Mayura Royal Kingdom (LMRK), a group dedicated for the revival of the Kingdom of Lord Muruga, is conducting a ‘Maha Yaga’ for revival of spiritual corridor between India and East Asian countries.

The yaga named, ‘Indo East Asia Muruga Velvi Yin Yang Yaga’ is to be held at Pazhani, Muruga temple on August 15th, Independence Day.

The LMRK has conducted two yagams earlier in 2021 and 2022. The first one on August 15, 2021 at Pazhani named ‘Skanda Bharatha Mahayagam’ which was intended to reclaim the Viswaguru or Lokaguru status for India.

The second yaga was held on December 4, 2022 named ‘Senthamizhu Muruga Veera Chozha Peru Velvi’ which was intended to link the Tamil culture and heritage was linked to the Indian heritage and culture.

Rajith Kumar, who is the Yagacharya, while speaking to IANS said: “The first yaga was held on August 15, 2021 and it was for catapulting India to the Viswaguru status. This is the wish of Lord Murugan and I have acted as per his wish.”

“On December 4, 2022 we conducted the second yaga which was to bring to the fore the Tamil culture, the Chola kingdom and how it was linked to the Indian culture and heritage. You can very well understand that the Indian parliament now has the Sengol from Tamil Nadu erected and this is also Lord’s wish.”

The Yagacharaya said that the third Yaga is for reviving the spiritual corridor between India and the East Asian countries especially, China.

Rejith Kumar, a government employee, claimed that he is acting as per the directive from Lord Murugan and the spiritual gurus and that the LMRK will be doing six yagas in total which will be for uplifting the Indian nation to its full prosperity in all aspects.

