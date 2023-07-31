TN revenue dept for regular inspections in firecracker shops, godowns

Chennai, July 31 (IANS) In the wake of recent explosions at two districts of the state, the Tamil Nadu revenue department has decided to conduct regular inspections at firecracker factories and godowns.

The move follows recent explosions at Virudhunagar and Krishnagiri districts of the state. In an explosion at a firecracker factory in Sivakasi, Virudhunagar district, two women had died. A couple of days later, a major explosion in a firecracker godown led to the death of nine people in Krishnagiri district.

Ten people were injured in the explosion, following which the Chief Minister had ordered for a regular inspection of the firecracker factories and godowns. The inspection will be carried out to ensure that they are adhering to safety measures and rules.

It may be recalled that several people have lost their lives in fires at firecracker industries in the state and many maimed for life.

Tamil Nadu is one of the major producers of firecrackers in the country.

Sivakasi, the fireworks capital of South India, has an annual turnover of Rs 6000 crore and employs around 8 lakh people directly or indirectly.

