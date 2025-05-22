TN Police trying to 'cover up' Arakkonam sexual harassment case: MoS Murugan

Chennai, May 22 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan on Thursday accused the Tamil Nadu Police of attempting to cover up a sexual harassment case involving a DMK functionary in Arakkonam.

He also pointed out that the National Commission for Women (NCW) had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and sought a detailed action-taken report.

Speaking to the media in Chennai during the inauguration of redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Murugan alleged that the state police were not acting impartially.

"In both the Anna University sexual assault case and the Arakkonam case, DMK functionaries are involved. In the Arakkonam incident, there are more individuals connected to the case, but the police are trying to suppress the investigation," he said.

MoS Murugan criticised the DMK government for what he described as a pattern of shielding party members accused of serious offences.

He expressed concern over the "lack" of transparency and urgency in handling sensitive cases involving women's safety.

When questioned about the recent Supreme Court stay on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe into alleged financial irregularities in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), Murugan said, "The Centre has no reason to feel affected by the stay. The ED is an independent body. Those who have done wrong will eventually face justice."

He further defended the role of Central agencies, asserting that they operate within the legal framework and are not politically influenced.

Highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led Central government, Murugan said the Union government has been committed to holistic national development, particularly in the areas of infrastructure.

"From the modernisation of railway stations to the expansion of airports and the construction of national highways, our focus remains on strengthening the backbone of India's economy and connectivity," he said.

Murugan concluded by reiterating the Centre's resolve to ensure justice and transparency in all matters while continuing its mission to build a stronger, more inclusive India.

