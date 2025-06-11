TN Police reshuffle: 18 officers transferred, suspended DIG reinstated in coastal security

Chennai, June 11 (IANS) In a major reshuffle in the Tamil Nadu Police, the state government issued transfer and posting orders for 18 officers, including several IPS officers, while promoting three to higher ranks. Among the notable decisions was the reinstatement and posting of DIG-rank officer D. Magesh Kumar, whose suspension over sexual harassment allegations was recently revoked.

Magesh Kumar, who had been placed in the Vacancy Reserve (VR) at the police headquarters following his suspension in February, has now been appointed as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Coastal Security Group, Chennai.

He replaces R. Jayanthi, who has been posted as DIG, Technical Services, Chennai.

Magesh Kumar was earlier serving as Joint Commissioner of Police (North), Greater Chennai Police, when a woman traffic constable accused him of sexual and physical harassment. Based on the complaint, Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal initiated disciplinary action, resulting in his suspension. However, the suspension was lifted in April 2025 after an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) reportedly cleared him of the allegations.

In other major changes, M.R. Sibi Chakravarthi, who was DIG/Joint Commissioner of Police, South Zone, Greater Chennai Police, has been posted as DIG and Chief Vigilance Officer of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, Chennai.

His place in the South Zone will be filled by Pakerla Cephas Kalyan, who previously held charge of the West Zone in the same capacity.

Disha Mittal has been transferred from DIG, Villupuram Range, and posted as DIG/Joint Commissioner of Police, West Zone, Greater Chennai Police.

E.S. Uma, DIG, has been moved from Salem Range to Villupuram Range.

Among Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officers, G. Nagajothi has been posted as SP-I, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), Chennai.

Amanat Mann, who was in the Vacancy Reserve, has been appointed Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Social Justice and Human Rights, Chennai.

S.P. Lavanya has been posted as SP, State Crime Records Bureau, replacing G. Nagajothi.

Several Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have also been reshuffled. B. Geetha has been transferred from Salem City to Greater Chennai Police Headquarters, while V. Geetha moves to Salem City Headquarters from Tirunelveli.

A. Velmurugan has been posted as DCP, Central Crime Branch, Tambaram Commissionerate. K. Prabakar, who previously held that post, has been reassigned as SP-III, Cyber Crime Wing, Chennai.

Among promoted officers, Kelkar Subhramanya Balachandra has been made DCP, South, Salem City. Kambham Samuel Praveen Gowtham and V. Prasannakumar have been promoted to SP rank and posted as DCPs in Tiruppur and Tirunelveli, respectively.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.