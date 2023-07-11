TN hooch tragedy: Three more accused taken into custody under Goonda Act

Chennai, July 11 (IANS) Three more persons, allegedly involved in the Marakkanam hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district that claimed 14 lives, have been detained, police said on Tuesday.

The three are Elayan Nambi, a chemical engineer working at a company in Vanagaram, Chennai and bootleggers Raja alias Barkatullah and Ezhumalai.

The three were charged for supplying the hooch to local arrack sellers, bootleggers, sub-agents, and brewers.

These sub-agents had supplied the adulterated spirit to fishermen in Ekkiyarkuppam village leading to a major hooch tragedy that claimed the lives of 14 people.

The three accused are already lodged in Cuddalore Central prison and based on the report from the CB-CID Police, Villupram District Collector, C. Palani detained them under the Goonda Act.

The orders were served to the three in the Cuddalore central prison. Five others who are accused in the case are also detained under the Goonda Act.

