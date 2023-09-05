TN govt schools to commence NEET coaching from September

Chennai, Sep 5 (IANS) The government schools in Tamil Nadu will start the coaching classes for National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) and other professional entrance tests from this month.

Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that 247 government school students have got admissions in premier professional colleges due to the training provided during 2022 in government schools.

He said that the students of government schools of Tamil Nadu have performed well in cracking entrance tests after the government commenced training for the entrance exams.

Tamil Nadu government under DMK has strongly opposed the NEET exam and has passed two bills in the state assembly after the first bill was rejected by the Tamil Nadu Governor.

Several students have committed suicide in Tamil Nadu after failing to crack NEET leading to the state government opposing it strongly.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.