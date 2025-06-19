TN farmers urge CM Stalin to ensure release of pending Cauvery water from Karnataka

Chennai, June 19 (IANS) Farmers from Tamil Nadu’s Delta region have appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to press the Karnataka government to release 50 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of Cauvery water, pending since April.

The farmers stressed that the delay is jeopardising the ongoing kuruvai cultivation and could potentially impact the upcoming samba season as well.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, P. Viswanathan, the state president of the Tamil Nadu Tank and River Ayacutdars Welfare Association, said that as per the Supreme Court’s directives, Karnataka is obligated to release the specified quantity of water to Tamil Nadu. However, the neighbouring state has not complied with the apex court’s order, he alleged.

“The Karnataka government has repeatedly failed to release Tamil Nadu’s rightful share of Cauvery water. This violates the Supreme Court’s clear directions regarding water distribution. The Tamil Nadu government must take urgent steps to secure our share,” Viswanathan stated.

He pointed out that the kuruvai season requires at least 118 TMC of water, whereas the current storage in the Mettur dam stands at only 84 TMC -- insufficient for uninterrupted cultivation. The delayed release of water from Karnataka threatens to derail both kuruvai and samba crop cycles, which form the backbone of Delta agriculture.

Chandrashekaran P.M., a farmer from Thanjavur, criticised Karnataka’s practice of releasing excess water only during monsoon floods. “Water should be released systematically and as per schedule, not just when reservoirs overflow,” he said.

In addition to the water crisis, Chandrashekaran raised concerns about the Tamil Nadu government’s execution of its agricultural commitments. Despite the announcement of a Rs 46,000 crore agriculture budget for 2025-26, farmers on the ground have yet to see tangible benefits, he noted.

He urged the state government to expedite the disbursement of crop loans through cooperative banks, especially since cultivation has already begun. “Farmers are facing unnecessary delays in getting loans, which is hampering agricultural activities,” he added.

The farmers also highlighted the long-pending issue of free electricity connections. Many farmers who had applied for free power supply years ago are still waiting for approvals, Viswanathan said, calling on the government to resolve the matter without further delay.

