TN to develop tourism app as single window utility on state tourism

Chennai, Oct 18 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Tourism department, in association with the state IT department, is developing a tourism app that will cater to all the needs of both domestic and international tourists wishing to explore the state.

Sources in the state tourism department told IANS that the new tourism app will be a one-stop solution to all the tourism needs for a traveller.

The source said that the work on the app is under progress with inputs and suggestions from tourism professionals in the state.

Through the app, the tourism department will showcase the cultural and rich heritage spots which would help the tourist reach the desired spot with ease.

According to tourism department officials, the app will be providing all the guidance and support to the traveller who reach the state of Tamil Nadu.

The adventure, culture and heritage of the state will be showcased for the tourists and the app, according to tourism department officials, will project the specialty and legacy of each of these tourism spots.

The app will contain all the required information for an international traveller.

The tourism department officials also said that the registration process for the tourism app is simple and that the impending traveler will be able to choose a variety of accommodations on the basis of his budget.

The details of souvenir shops at the tourist destinations of the state will also be showcased besides the government tourism rest rooms.

