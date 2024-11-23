TN Delta farmers worried over fertiliser shortage

Chennai, Nov 23 (IANS) Farmers in the Delta districts of Tamil Nadu were raising concerns over a severe shortage of fertilisers, which is posing significant challenges to them.

In response to the Northeast monsoon, Delta district farmers have sown intermittent crops, such as Rabi, across approximately 3 lakh hectares of farmland. However, these crops, heavily dependent on fertilisers, are now at risk due to the unavailability of essential inputs.

The demand for fertilisers such as Diammonium Phosphate (DAP), urea, and potash has skyrocketed.

M. R. Paniyasamy, a farmer from Mayiladuthurai, expressed his frustration, stating, "There is an acute shortage of fertilisers like DAP, urea, and potash, which are indispensable for us."

"We suspect that primary cooperative societies and private sellers are hoarding fertilisers to create artificial demand and hike prices," he said.

Another farmer, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged that both private fertiliser sellers and primary cooperative societies are deliberately withholding stocks to inflate prices.

He also accused officials from the state cooperative department of colluding with traders in this malpractice. The farmers pointed out that fertilisers are being stocked in godowns and private locations, creating an artificial shortage.

In many Delta districts, a bag of urea is reportedly being sold for Rs 350-400, while its official cost is Rs 266.50. Similarly, a bag of DAP, which should cost Rs 1,350, is being sold for as much as Rs 2,000.

Rajagopalan, a farmer from Thanjavur, shared his frustration: "We can't even lodge complaints with agricultural department officials because they often tip off the fertiliser traders, who then refuse to sell fertilisers to those who raise concerns."

Farmers are urging the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate action against hoarding practices. They warn that unless stringent measures are implemented, the powerful lobby of hoarders will continue to exploit them.

Responding to the farmers' outcry, Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister M. R .K. Panneerselvam assured the media that the government will conduct a thorough investigation into the issue of fertiliser hoarding and take stringent action against those found guilty.

