TN delegates express enthusiasm on first day of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0

Varanasi, Feb 15 (IANS) The much-awaited Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) 3.0 was officially inaugurated on Saturday, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan gracing the event as chief guests. The inauguration marks a momentous occasion, as delegates from Tamil Nadu have gathered in Varanasi to celebrate the rich cultural ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, and to explore historic sites like Kashi Vishwanath, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya.

For many Tamil Nadu residents, this event has been a long-awaited opportunity.

Speaking to IANS, Pavitra, a delegate from Coimbatore, expressed her joy: “I am thrilled to be here witnessing the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and Varanasi for the first time. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I’m grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, IIT Madras, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and the Ministry of Education for making this possible. To be able to experience these sacred places after 144 years feels like the ultimate blessing.”

Manasa Shri from Kanchipuram shared her excitement about exploring the cultural richness of both Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

“I feel lucky to be here in Kashi, witnessing the traditions and the sacredness of this place. In the coming days, we will visit major landmarks like the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Maha Kumbh, and Ayodhya. It’s an incredible opportunity to experience the culture of both regions,” she said.

For Gopi, a teacher who attended the event, the trip to Kashi has been eye-opening.

“I’ve learned so much about the historic connections between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Modi has often spoken about these ties, such as the naming of temples after Kashi Vishwanath in Tamil Nadu. It’s a proud moment for all of us to be part of this cultural exchange,” he remarked.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasised the significance of KTS 3.0 in strengthening the cultural bond between the two regions.

“The vision of Prime Minister Modi is to create a unified India, where cultural exchanges like the KTS 3.0 bring people together. This initiative aims to enrich the cultural fabric of our nation, as we explore the shared heritage between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, from Rishi Agastya’s contributions to Tamil grammar to his influence on Vedic mantras,” he said.

The KTS 3.0, organised by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with various state and national institutions, will run from February 15 to 24, 2025. This cultural celebration seeks to bring scholars, artists, students, and people from all walks of life to share, learn, and celebrate the ancient ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, enhancing the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and promoting cultural unity.

This year, the event is significant as for the first time, participants will get to witness the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and visit the newly inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This 10-day-long event will conclude on February 24.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.