TN custodial death: ‘Want to apologise’, says woman behind theft complaint

Chennai, July 5 (IANS) Amid mounting outrage over the custodial death of temple watchman B. Ajith Kumar in Sivaganga district, a purported audio clip of the woman whose complaint allegedly led to his arrest and subsequent death has gone viral, further intensifying public anger.

The woman, identified as Nikitha from Alampatti near Thirumangalam in Madurai district, is currently absconding. Police say she filed a theft complaint against Ajith Kumar, accusing him of stealing her jewellery during a temple visit.

Following her complaint, Ajith Kumar was taken in for questioning by the Thirupuvanam police. His family was informed of his death in custody. An autopsy later revealed severe injuries on his body, raising suspicions of custodial torture.

As the case sparked widespread protests and political criticism, an audio clip, allegedly featuring Nikitha, surfaced on social media, in which she defends herself and denies any wrongdoing.

In the recording, she expresses sorrow over Ajith Kumar’s death and speaks emotionally about the impact the controversy has had on her life and reputation.

“It is with deep sorrow that I speak out. For a woman who has earned multiple degrees, holds a doctorate, and works as a college professor, achieving a respectable position in society is a constant struggle. Society often refuses to accept a woman’s growth, and that’s what is happening to me now,” she said.

Nikitha claimed that after lodging the complaint, she returned home and had no knowledge of the events that unfolded afterwards.

Responding to allegations that she and her family were involved in fraud, she dismissed the claims as politically motivated.

“My father is a retired officer. Accusations based on events from 2011, when he was allegedly involved in job fraud, are being unfairly used against me. I’m currently working at a college in Dindigul and have taken leave to care for my mother, who is bedridden after a fall,” she stated.

Nikitha also alleged that a DMK functionary was behind a smear campaign targeting her and falsely linking her to powerful individuals and even Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

“I don’t know any senior officials or the Chief Minister. I’m being dragged into this by people with political motives,” she said, adding that silence should not be mistaken for guilt.

“This is a very painful time for me. I must apologise repeatedly to Ajith Kumar’s mother for what happened,” she said towards the end of the audio.

Meanwhile, police have found her house locked and deserted. Sources say multiple fraud cases are pending against her. The custodial death has put the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government in a tight spot, with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who also holds the Home portfolio, facing fierce criticism from the opposition.

Five policemen have been suspended in connection with the incident, and a departmental inquiry is underway.

Opposition parties have demanded justice for Ajith Kumar and accountability from the government, accusing it of allowing custodial violence to continue unchecked.

