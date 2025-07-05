Muharram Bank Holiday 2025: Will Banks Be Closed on July 7?

As Muharram is nearing, everyone wants to know if banks will remain shut on July 7. The Islamic New Year, which starts with Muharram, is very important for Muslims across the globe. While in India, the celebration of Muharram is likely to take place on either July 6 or July 7, depending on the moon sighting.

At present, it is predicted that Muharram will fall on July 6. Banks are expected to remain shut for the day if this happens, subjecting public banking facilities to inconvenience. It is recommended that all necessary transactions be settled beforehand to prevent any hassle.

Impact on Banking Services

The bank holidays on Muharram Day can lead to delays or inconvenience in different financial transactions. To ensure no problem arises, people and corporations should prepare in advance and get their banking processes over with ahead of the holiday.

Other Muharram Day Closures:

Besides banks, other entities that will possibly be closed on Muharram Day are:

Central and state government offices

Schools and colleges

Post offices

Numerous private establishments

States Most Likely to Observe Muharram Holiday

States that have predominant Muslim populations bases, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and West Bengal, are likely to issue public notifications making Muharram an official holiday. People living in these states should verify with their local authorities.

July 7 Bank Holiday Status

In case Muharram is on July 6, one can expect the banks to work on July 7 as usual. But it is important to check this with your bank or local authorities to ensure their working day and holiday list.

Stay Updated

To be on the safe side, people must keep an eye on local news, school circulars, and district announcements for any information on Muharram celebrations and possible holidays in their district.

