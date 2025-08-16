TN Cong president Selvaperunthugai slams ED raids at Minister Periyasamy’s premises

Chennai, Aug 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Congress president K. Selvaperunthugai strongly condemned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids conducted at the residences and properties linked to Rural Development Minister I. Periyasamy.

Calling the move a politically motivated act, Selvaperunthugai accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of using enforcement agencies as tools to target opposition leaders.

“These raids on Minister I. Periyasamy’s residences, and even those of his son and daughter, are nothing but politically motivated. They are meant to intimidate and silence the opposition. This is an attempt to destabilize democratic government and weaken the political system. I strongly condemn this interference by the Enforcement Directorate,” he said in a statement.

The ED carried out extensive searches at Periyasamy’s house in Greenways Road, Chennai, his MLA guest house in Thiruvallikeni, and multiple properties in Dindigul and Madurai.

Raids were also held at the residences of his son, DMK MLA I. P. Senthil Kumar, and his daughter Indrani.

Officials reportedly scrutinised property records and financial documents as part of an ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Tension prevailed in Dindigul when local residents tried to prevent ED officials from entering Periyasamy’s home at Durairaj Nagar. Police and CRPF personnel were deployed to maintain order and ensure the searches continued without obstruction.

Sources in the ED said the investigation is focused on possible irregularities in property ownership and financial transactions.

The action has ignited sharp political reactions across Tamil Nadu, with the ruling DMK and its allies alleging that central agencies are being misused to corner and harass political opponents.

Earlier this year, the ED pursued investigations into alleged irregularities in TASMAC operations worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore, though the Supreme Court later intervened to uphold federal principles.

Selvaperunthugai’s statement adds to the growing criticism over the Centre’s approach to handling enforcement agencies in the state.

While the ED maintains that the searches are part of a legitimate probe, opposition leaders insist the raids reflect selective targeting aimed at tarnishing the reputation of senior state ministers.

With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, the outcome of these raids and any follow-up actions is expected to carry significant political weight.

