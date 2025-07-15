TN CM Stalin hails Kamaraj’s vision, says Mid-Day Meals laid foundation for century of education

Chennai, July 15 (IANS) On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, incumbent Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paid a heartfelt tribute, hailing the education reformer's pioneering efforts that transformed the state’s educational landscape.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Stalin emphasised that late Kamaraj’s decision to introduce the Mid-Day Meal Scheme in schools was not merely about providing food — it was the cornerstone of a long-term vision for universal education.

Referring to Kamaraj’s bold initiative, CM Stalin said, “What was served in schools that day was not just a Mid-Day Meal; the scheme was the foundation of a century-long dream for education!”

Taking a pointed dig at critics of welfare-driven education policies, CM Stalin added: “Fortunately, there were no self-proclaimed intellectuals back then asking, ‘Shouldn’t schools only provide education? Is this some kind of hotel to serve food?’ Because of that, look at the enormous benefits Tamil Nadu enjoys today!”

He concluded his post by saluting the legacy of Kamaraj and added, “Glory and respects to the great visionary Kamaraj, who opened the eyes of Tamil Nadu to the power of education!”

The Tamil Nadu government observes July 15, Kamaraj’s birth anniversary, as Education Development Day, celebrating his unparalleled contributions to making education accessible to all sections of society.

Kamaraj, often called the 'Father of Education' in Tamil Nadu, introduced transformative schemes such as free education, free uniforms, and the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, which drastically improved school enrollment rates and reduced dropout rates, especially among children from underprivileged backgrounds.

CM Stalin’s remarks come at a time when debates around the scope of welfare schemes in education continue to surface in national discourse.

His statement is both a tribute to Kamaraj’s enduring vision and a reaffirmation of the state’s commitment to inclusive education.

