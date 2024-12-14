TN CM Stalin, Guv Ravi, LoP Rahul condole passing away of Elangovan

Chennai, Dec 14 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Governor R.N. Ravi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, and several other leaders expressed their condolences over the passing away of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, EVKS Elangovan, who was also the MLA of Erode (East).

Elangovan, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai for the past month, breathed his last on Saturday.

In his condolence message, Governor Ravi said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Thiru EVKS Elangovan, a devoted Member of the Legislative Assembly from Erode (East). His contributions to society and the welfare of the people will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and followers. Om Shanti!”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, in a condolence message on the social media platform X, said, “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Mr. EVKS Elangovan, senior leader of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and Member of the Erode East Legislative Assembly. My deepest condolences to his family, comrades of the Congress movement, and the people of Erode East constituency who are grieving his loss.”

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, also expressed his grief.

In a post on X, he said, “Saddened by the passing of Thiru EVKS Elangovan, former Union Minister and former TNCC President. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. A fearless and principled leader, he was a staunch advocate for the Congress Party’s values and Thanthai Periyar’s ideals. His dedicated service to Tamil Nadu will forever remain an inspiration.”

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary (Organisation), KC Venugopal, also paid tribute on X, stating, “I convey my deepest condolences to the family and supporters of former TNCC President Thiru EVKS Elangovan on his tragic demise. He was a dedicated Congressman who served the public and the party for decades. It’s a massive loss for our party, as we have lost a senior leader whose commitment and experience guided us for many years.”

Tamil superstar and founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay, expressed his sorrow in a condolence tweet: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of EVKS Elangovan, a member of the family of Thanthai Periyar, former President of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, senior leader of the Congress Party, former Union Minister of State for Textiles, and current Erode East MLA.

“I express my deepest condolences to his bereaved family and the Congress party. I pray to God that the soul of EVKS Elangovan may rest in peace.”

Senior BJP leader and Tamil Nadu incharge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said in a statement, “I mourn the passing of EVKS. Elangovan, a stalwart leader in Tamil Nadu’s politics. His demise leaves an unfillable void in our state’s political landscape. Elangovan’s courageous and tireless efforts to stand up against oppressive regimes and fight for the people’s welfare will always be remembered.

“His legacy serves as a shining example of leadership and commitment. On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, I extend our heartfelt condolences to Elangovan’s family. May they find strength in this difficult time to bear the irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace, and may his memory continue to guide us towards a brighter future.”

MDMK leader Vaiko, as well as PMK leaders S. Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss, also expressed their condolences.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.