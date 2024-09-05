TN CM signs MoU worth Rs 2000 crore with Trilliant

Chennai, Sep 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is on a 17-day visit to the US to seek investments for the state, has signed a Rs 2,000 crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Trilliant.

This is for establishing Trilliant’s manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu as well as for constituting their Development and Global Support centre in the state, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement on Thursday said.

The statement also said that the Chief Minister had a productive discussion with sports goods makers, Nike for establishing its product creation and design centre in Tamil Nadu.

CM Stalin met the officials of ‘Optum’, a healthcare-providing company which already has an established unit in Tamil Nadu employing 5,000 people. The CMO in the statement said that the meeting with ‘Optum’ was for extending the company’s operations in Tiruchi and Madurai districts of Tamil Nadu.

It may noted that CM Stalin during his business visit met several corporates in San Francisco and now in Chicago.

The CM visited the headquarters of Google, Apple and Microsoft and has entered into MoUs with these tech giants for investments in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister is travelling to the US eight months after the Tamil Nadu government signed MoUs worth over Rs 6 lakh crore during the third edition of the Global Investors Meet.

Tamil Nadu’s focus is mainly on embracing cutting-edge technologies and fostering an ecosystem conducive to R&D and high-tech manufacturing and in this regard the Chief Minister is meeting major technology companies in the US.

Since assuming office in May 2021, CM Stalin has visited the UAE, Singapore, Japan and Spain to get investment proposals for Tamil Nadu.

It may be noted that Tamil Nadu has already emerged as the locus of iPhone manufacturing in India with three key suppliers -- Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Electronics -- expanding their operations. Additionally, Bharat FIH, an arm of Foxconn, will soon begin to assemble Pixel phones and drones for Google.

