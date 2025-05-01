TN Chief Minister Stalin, EPS other leaders greet workers on International Labour Day

Chennai, May 1 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and President of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday extended his greetings to working people on International Labour Day.

In a statement on social media platform X, CM Stalin said, “Happy International Workers' Day to all the working comrades who make the world go round with their hard work.

“Let us remember every Fundamental Right we fought for and commit to moving forward #MayDay!”

CM Stalin further said, “This country must become a nation of equality. That is our policy, our goal! We express that ideal in every project we undertake. This is a government created by the common people, for the common people. We will always stand with you, as one of you! #InternationalWorkersDay #LabourDay.”

Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and General Secretary of the AIADMK, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) also greeted workers in a statement on his X handle.

He said, “Hard work brings progress; it brings satisfaction; it leads to a bright future! I am happy to extend my heartfelt 'May Day' greetings to everyone. Let our sweaty hands rise! Let us work! Let us rise! #MayDay @AIADMKOfficial.”

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay and BJP leaders Nainar Nagendran, K Annamalai also extended heartfelt greetings and paid tributes to the tireless efforts of workers.

Nainar Nagendran, in a message posted on social media, acknowledged the pivotal role of the labour force in propelling the country’s progress.

“I extend my heartfelt Labour Day greetings to all the hardworking people who are relentlessly contributing to the development of our nation with their dedication and perseverance,” he said.

BJP National General Council member and former state President, K Annamalai, echoed similar sentiments, underlining the importance of dignity, rights and recognition for the working class.

“On the occasion of Labour Day, which commemorates the sacrifices, rights, and dignity of workers, I extend my greetings to all those whose efforts play a vital role in the country’s growth. May your hard work be rewarded in full, and may your lives be blessed with health, happiness, and prosperity,” he stated.

In addition to his May Day message, Annamalai also took a moment to convey his birthday wishes to Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, who was conferred the Padma Bhushan recently for his contributions to Tamil cinema.

“My heartfelt birthday wishes to my brother, Ajith Kumar, who has risen to prominence through hard work, self-confidence, and persistence. His journey stands as a testament to dedication and excellence,” he said.

TVK chief Vijay also extended warm greetings to the working class.

In a message, Vijay said, “Let us stand resolutely with the workers who, through their tireless efforts, have become symbols of determination and unity, serving as pillars of strength and a beacon of hope for the world. Let us protect their rights and honour their contribution. My heartfelt greetings to every worker on this May Day.”

