TN BJP leaders pay tributes to veteran Cong leader Ananthan; console Tamilisai over father's loss

Chennai, April 9 (IANS) Senior BJP leaders from Tamil Nadu, including Union Minister of State, L. Murugan, BJP Legislative Party leader Nainar Nagendran, and Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai, paid heartfelt tributes to former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President, Kumari Ananthan, who passed away early on Wednesday morning at the age of 93.

Kumari Ananthan, a veteran Congressman and prominent Gandhian, was also the father of former Tamil Nadu BJP President and former Governor of Telangana and Puducherry, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The BJP leaders hailed Ananthan as a towering figure in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, known for his simplicity, principled politics, and deep commitment to Tamil society and culture.

Union Minister L. Murugan took to social media to express his sorrow, stating: “Ayya Kumari Ananthan, a literary luminary and dedicated Congressman who worked alongside Perunthalaivar Kamaraj, devoted his life to Tamil society. He was conferred with the ‘Thagaisal Tamizhar’ award for his immense contributions. My deepest condolences to Dr. Tamilisai, her family, and all well-wishers.”

BJP Legislative Party leader Nainar Nagendran described Ananthan as an “eminent nationalist and principled politician” who left an indelible mark on the state’s political and cultural history.

“He served as TNCC chief, a five-time MLA, and a Member of Parliament. His loss is a great void in Tamil Nadu’s socio-political and literary circles,” Nagendran said.

State BJP President K. Annamalai remembered Ananthan as a “proud disciple of Kamaraj” who led a life marked by purpose and dedication.

“He tirelessly campaigned for river-linking projects, palm cultivation, and Tamil pride. His foot marches inspired generations of young leaders. His passing is a great loss to Tamil Nadu,” Annamalai noted in a statement.

Other BJP leaders, including actor-turned-politician R. Sarathkumar, also extended their condolences to Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan and her family. They prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family.

Born on March 19, 1933, in Agasteeswaram, Kanniyakumari district, Kumari Ananthan was the son of freedom fighters Harikrishnan and Thangammal.

Inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and the leadership of Congress stalwart K. Kamaraj, he began his political journey grounded in the values of social justice and public service.

In 1977, Ananthan was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Nagercoil constituency. He later served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Tamil Nadu four times — in 1980, 1984, 1989, and 1991.

During his tenure as TNCC President, he led numerous padyatras across the state, advocating for the rights of farmers, labourers, and marginalised communities.

One of his most notable contributions was spearheading a movement that led to the provision of free electricity for small-scale farmers — a policy shift that brought lasting benefits to the agricultural sector.

A passionate proponent of Tamil culture and language, Ananthan also fought for the prioritisation of Tamil in Central government offices within the state.

He was honoured with the ‘Thagaisal Tamizhar’ award in recognition of his tireless work for Tamil society and his contributions to literature and public life.

Kumari Ananthan had been receiving treatment for age-related ailments at a private hospital in Vellore, where he passed away in the early hours of April 9.

