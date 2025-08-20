TN BJP to hold booth committee zone conference on Aug 22, Amit Shah to address

Chennai, Aug 20 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the party’s first booth committee zone conference in Tirunelveli on August 22, with the participation of over one lakh booth-level workers.

The meeting, organised under the leadership of Tamil Nadu BJP State President Nainar Nagenthran, is being billed by the party as a major turning point in Tamil Nadu politics ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

According to BJP state spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad, the gathering will bring together representatives from 8,595 booth committees across five Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 Assembly constituencies.

He described the event as a “historic movement” aimed at dismantling the DMK’s “corrupt and oppressive regime” and preparing the NDA for victory in more than 200 Assembly segments.

The conference will be held in Tiruchendur, which the party has called the “sacred land of Lord Murugan”.

A.N.S. Prasad said that Amit Shah, whom he hailed as the "election victory king” and “master strategist”, will unveil a detailed electoral roadmap designed to empower grassroots workers and fortify booths as the base of the party’s campaign machinery.

The party said the training sessions will focus on countering what it alleged were the DMK’s vote-buying strategies and misuse of government machinery.

The BJP leaders also vowed to expose the DMK government’s failures, accusing it of presiding over “lawlessness, corruption, rising crime, illicit liquor deaths, and burdensome tax hikes”.

Prasad further stated that the BJP would ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare schemes and the Central government projects were communicated to every household, countering what he called “baseless propaganda” by the DMK against the Centre.

He said the party aimed to secure more than 50 per cent of the vote share in the state through a booth-centric approach.

The conference will also highlight the recent nomination of C.P. Radhakrishnan, senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu and Governor of Maharashtra, as the NDA’s Vice-Presidential candidate.

The party described this as a “matter of pride” for the state and a reflection of PM Modi’s “special affection for Tamil Nadu”.

Following the Tirunelveli event, the BJP has planned similar conferences in Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, and Tiruvallur over the next few months, with national leaders expected to take part.

Senior leaders, including Pon Radhakrishnan, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, K. Annamalai, Union Minister L. Murugan, H. Raja, and actor-turned-politician Sarathkumar, are also scheduled to address the Tirunelveli meeting.

With Amit Shah’s presence, the BJP hopes to galvanise its grassroots cadre, project the NDA as a formidable alternative, and signal its intent to challenge the ruling DMK across Tamil Nadu.

