TN BJP chief thanks Centre for removing state from coal auction list

Chennai, April 8 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai has thanked the Union government for removing Tamil Nadu from the coal auction list.

Annamalai in a tweet said, "We thank our Hon PM Thiru@ narendra modi avl &Hon minister Thiru@ JoshiPrahlad avl for considering our request and removing the coal blocks in TN's Delta region from the coal auction list."

Union Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi had on Saturday tweeted that the decision to exclude Tamil Nadu from the coal auction list was taken in the interest of the people of the state after the BJP Tamil Nadu unit president, K. Annamalai had informed him of the issue.

The Union Minister in the tweet said ,"@BJP4Tamil Nadu Pres.@annamalai-k rushed to call upon me in Bengaluru with request to exclude 3 lignite mines from auctions in 7th tranche. In spirit of cooperative federalism and keeping in mind the interests of the people of TN, I have directed to exclude them from auction."

It may be noted that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, while speaking on the issue, had asserted that his government would never allow coal mining in the fertile Delta region of Tamil Nadu.

