TN BJP accuses DMK government of corruption in PMAY, Jal Jeevan Mission

Chennai, May 4 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu BJP on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the DMK government, accusing it of large-scale corruption and misuse of power in implementing key central welfare schemes -- the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and the Jal Jeevan Mission.

In a statement, BJP Tamil Nadu state secretary A. Ashvathaman claimed that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is working tirelessly to provide housing for all and ensure clean drinking water through these flagship programmes, the DMK regime is undermining these efforts through widespread irregularities and malpractice.

"Under PMAY, over 2.69 crore houses have been built nationwide, benefitting millions of economically weaker families. However, in Tamil Nadu, the scheme is riddled with corruption, with allocations being manipulated through bribery and political favouritism," Ashvathaman alleged.

The BJP leader further charged that bribes ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 are being demanded even for basic water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Citing a specific instance in the Thiruvelliyangudi Panchayat of Thanjavur district, he pointed to a scam involving the panchayat president, who is reportedly affiliated with the DMK. Despite a directive from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to file a criminal case, Ashvathaman said no action has been taken so far.

"Instead of addressing the corruption, residents who have sought justice are being intimidated and slapped with false police cases," he alleged.

Ashvathaman described these tactics as "anti-democratic" and "authoritarian" and urged the DMK government to stop harassing whistleblowers, uphold the rule of law, and take immediate corrective steps to restore public trust in governance.

The BJP's accusations come at a time when the party has revived its alliance with the AIADMK after contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections separately.

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the BJP-AIADMK alliance won four seats, but in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the DMK-led INDIA bloc swept all the seats. With the alliance now back in place, the BJP is ramping up its opposition campaign against the ruling DMK in anticipation of the 2026 Assembly elections.

